The Great Wyoming Potato Chip Shortage Of 2022

Tim Mandese is an artist and photographer living in Casper Wyoming.

He loves his chips. He loves to snack.

Recently while at a local Walmart he was shocked to find much of the chip aisle barren.

He took to social media, posted these photos, and wrote:

"Ok! This is weird! I went to the grocery store just now, but somehow, I ended up in Venezuela! There are more crackers in the store in Alabama than on the shelf here, and there hasn't been a Frito seen since last year!

attachment-271801936_10161416685195200_763205628512020338_n loading...

But time doesn't eat just chips. He likes to cook. So he went down the frozen vegetable aisle only to find large sections of it, also barren.

"Someone better get some veggies up in here, or there's going to be some insurrection!"

Below is a picture Tim took of himself in the frozen food section.

Look beyond time and into the freezers, you'll see empty shelves.

attachment-271742349_10161416685600200_4474447019167439142_n loading...

The supply chain shortage is slowly reaching out across the nation. Prices are going up and supplies are running low.

This is a shock to Americans who are used to an overabundance of everything we want, need, and even stuff we should not really be consuming.

Nothing is so bad right now that anyone needs to panic.

Yet a shortage of anything in a nation like America, the nation that, through free-market capitalism, invented low prices and abundance, is shocking.

It's worse in some big cities where entire sections, like meat, are bare before the store even reaches noon.

If you thought the panic buying of toilet paper was bad, wait till you see what happens if this gets any worse.

Let's take a look across the nation. I pulled this random news video to see what it's like out there.

