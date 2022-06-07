Comedian Kevin Hart Set To Bring The Laughs To Ball Arena

Comedian, actor, NBA star wannabe, and a guy that all around just seems to send out the funny and good vibes, Kevin Hart is hitting the road on a massive tour with one of those stops coming to Denver at Ball Arena in October.

You can also grab access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

This won't be the first time Kevin Hart has hit Ball Arena. He came in and brought the house down with laughter back in 2018. Here's a little taste of what we can expect when Hart makes his return to the Mile High City. (WARNING: This video clip contains some foul language) YouTube/Netflix Is A Joke

Kevin Hart is also known to love the NBA and basketball in general. Even though he's only 5 foot 5, he gets into it pretty good at the NBA All-Star Game:

Check out the full schedule for Kevin Hart on his upcoming tour: