Comedian Kevin Hart Set To Bring The Laughs To Ball Arena
Comedian, actor, NBA star wannabe, and a guy that all around just seems to send out the funny and good vibes, Kevin Hart is hitting the road on a massive tour with one of those stops coming to Denver at Ball Arena in October.
You can also grab access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m.
This won't be the first time Kevin Hart has hit Ball Arena. He came in and brought the house down with laughter back in 2018.
Here's a little taste of what we can expect when Hart makes his return to the Mile High City. (WARNING: This video clip contains some foul language)
YouTube/Netflix Is A Joke
Kevin Hart is also known to love the NBA and basketball in general. Even though he's only 5 foot 5, he gets into it pretty good at the NBA All-Star Game:
YouTube/NBA
Check out the full schedule for Kevin Hart on his upcoming tour:
- Saturday, June 18 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena
- Sunday, June 19 - Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast
- Thursday, June 30 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
- Friday, July 1: Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
- Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Saturday, July 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
- Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena
- Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
- Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
- Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
- Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino