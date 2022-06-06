When it comes to online dating, sharing photos is a common practice when getting to know someone. As it turns out, those photos could potentially lead to danger.

A retired detective took to TikTok sharing an "important" safety tip for those who date online.

Killer Bee Tactical, LLC shared a clip warning viewers about the dangers of sharing photos online.

He filmed the viral clip, which has amassed over 2.7 million views, in response to a mom's TikTok revealing how to view the location information of iPhone photos and videos received from children.

"You download the photo onto your camera roll and you click the little 'i' [icon]," she explained. "That's gonna give you information — what time the actual photo was taken, where it was taken and even what camera was used."

According to CNET, "nearly every photo" taken on an iPhone contains a "batch of hidden information stored within" called "metadata."

"This metadata contains descriptive information that makes each image unique. That includes the creation date, camera information and settings and your location," CNET reports. "This information allows apps to quickly identify photos and organize them. On your iPhone, it's why you can do something like arranging your photos by date taken, or why iOS can create those personalized memories videos of you on vacation."

Although this info can be "useful," the former detective revealed it could be harmful in the wrong hands.

"If you're online dating and you send photos to a stranger, you just sent them where you were. So if you're standing on your porch when you took the photo, that could be an issue," he says in his TikTok video.

"A screenshot doesn't have that information," he adds as a tip. "Take a screenshot of the photo, send the screenshot."

Check out his tip below:

Users were blown away by the tip, thanking the former detective for sharing his insights.

"You have no idea how many lives this could save ... Thank you," one person wrote, while another commented: "So important!!! Thank you for sharing."

Another woman shared her experience with using metadata to catch her boyfriend cheating. "This is how I found out a man I was seeing was MARRIED and a full-blown MISSIONARY!" she wrote.