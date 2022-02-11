Crash Thursday Morning Claims Casper Resident’s Life

A crash west of Casper on Thursday morning claimed a man's life.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Casper resident Joshua L. Atkinson died in a crash on Highway 220 Thursday morning.

According to the patrol, Atkinson was driving a 1999 Honda Accord westbound on Wyoming 220 when his vehicle crossed into the other lane and collided with a 2019 Kenworth dump truck.

Atkinson died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Kenworth driver was uninjured.

The patrol says driver inattention and cell phone use on the part of Atkinson are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash.

It marks the fifth roadway fatality in Wyoming this year. That's compared to 14 last year, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019.