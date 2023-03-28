‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Ending After Next Season, Says Producer

This is bad news. Pretty pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyyyyyyy bad news.

It appears that the upcoming twelfth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be its last. At least that is according to Jon Hayman, who has worked as a writer and producer on the HBO comedy series. Today, he tweeted (and then later deleted) “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s—. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season” along with a behind-the-scenes photo.

In a tweet of his own (that hasn’t been deleted as of this writing), longtime Curb director and producer Robert B. Weide called March 27 his “last day(?)” on the show, suggesting perhaps it is not the definitive end.

After 12 seasons and over 100 episodes, maybe the news isn’t shocking, even if it is disappointing. In fact, you could probably guess this would be the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm from the fact that Larry David actually shot a version of the Season 11 finale where “Larry David” would have died, then decided against airing it. You still have to think some horrible, hilarious fate will befall him in the season finale as well. (It would honestly be a little disappointing if the show ended and nothing horrible happened to Larry. It just feels like karmically, something needs to go down.)

It’s still sort of mind-boggling, now that it’s apparently winding down, that Curb Your Enthusiasm has been ongoing for as long as it has. Seinfeld ended 25 years ago! The first comedy special that grew into Curb debuted the following year! Curb has been a part of our lives ever since then. It’s had a hell of a run. Of course, you can still watch the full run of the show on HBO Max.

HBO has yet to officially comment on Curb Your Enthusiasm’s status after Season 12.

