De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Dead at 54 – Report

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Trugoy The Dove, one-third of the iconic hip-hop group De La Soul.

According to a report published by CNN, Trugoy The Dove, born David Jude Jolicoeur, died on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the age of 54 years old.

While Trugoy's cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the Brooklyn-born artist, who also went by Plug Two, previously opened up about his battle with congestive heart failure. In a 2018 video for "Royalty Capes," Trugoy revealed his ailing health kept him from touring.

"I’m ready just to get back to the stage,” he said in the video that also shows clips of De La Soul touring around the world in places like France, Holland and Belgium. "I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys and I want that back."

News of Trugoy The Dove's tragic passing comes at an otherwise celebratory time for the iconic rap group. De La Soul was represented in the 2024 Grammys' tribute to 50 years of hip-hop performance last Sunday (Feb. 5) with Posdnuos performing the group's 1988 song "Buddy." Also, coming up in just a few weeks on March 3, De La Soul's entire back catalog of music will be available on streaming services following a decades-long legal battle that captured the attention of the entire music industry.

"We can't believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new," De La Soul said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter regarding the streaming release of their legendary catalog.

Through classic albums like their 1989 studio debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High, De La Soul and Trugoy The Dove's music will live on as one of the most innovative and uplifting hip-hop acts of all time. Rest in peace, Plug Two.

XXL has reached out to Trugoy The Dove's management for comment.