Deceased Man Found in River in Casper, No Foul Play Suspected

Casper police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man who was found in the North Platte River on Thursday.

The man's name has not been released.

His body was found shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the river near West E Street, near Interstate 25 and Old Town, police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd told K2 Radio News on Friday.

Officers responded to the scene, along with Casper Fire-EMS personnel.

Ladd said police are actively investigating the case, and more information will be released as it becomes available.