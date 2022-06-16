Drake Memes Trend After He Drops New Dance Album Honestly, Nevermind

Drake memes are trending after the release of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, which predominately showcases a foundational dance sound.

On Friday (June 17), Drizzy released Honestly, Nevermind a 14-track excursion into the world of dance music. The problem is that people weren't aware that it was going to be a dance album until it came out, so their confusion is being translated into disapproval. And because it's the internet, that disapproval is coming in the form of memes.

Many are commenting on the overall sound of the album, comparing its laid-back atmosphere and lack of rapping to music that is typically played in shopping centers.

"Drake really made a album full of songs that you hear in the background of a shopping mall," one user wrote.

At the time of this article's publishing, "Forever 21" is a trending topic in the United States due to how many people are saying the songs on Honestly, Nevermind sound like something you would hear while shopping there.

Others have compared the album to menu music you hear on video games.

Rumors of a new Drake project coming out began to pop up on social media on June 9. The new project was reportedly recorded within the last six months. He confirmed the speculation on Thursday (June 16), by announcing the album on Instagram with its cover art.

The new offering comes after Drake's Certified Lover Boy album, which dropped last September and marked Aubrey's 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Drake has been mostly quiet musically in 2022 thus far as his last album continues to rack up sales. He's appeared on tracks with Jack Harlow and Future, including the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Wait for U" with Hendrix and Tems. Last month it was reported that Drake signed a new label deal said to be worth around $400 million.

See more memes about Drake's new Honestly, Nevermind album below.