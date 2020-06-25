Drinking Cow Urine & Other Fake Covid-19 Cures

When it comes to curing anything there is always a list of what does not work that comes from various sources. "Sources" meaning, rumors, quack doctors, wives' tales, con artists.. To name a few.

The list below comes from all of the above sources and more. When it comes to COVID-19, some of these methods do more harm than good.

There was a claim of a homeopathic treatment with Arsenicum album as an "add on" to prevent COVID-19. No such thing has been shown to work.

Here comes that colloidal silver solution again. It was said to kill over 650 pathogens including coronavirus. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health sent warning letters that were filed to companies for selling fraudulent products. Actually colloidal silver is not an effective treatment for anything, and may interfere with other medications.

It was said that toothpastes and dietary supplements and even some creams could cure coronavirus infection. Alex Jones was directed by the USFDA to cease promoting these products as a cure.

Herbal drinks do NOTHING. A complex Sri Lankan herbal drink claimed to have the cure for almost anything, including COVID-19. But as is usually the case with something that claims to cure everything, it cures nothing and usually does harm.

Sorry but lemon grass, elder, ginger, black pepper, lemon and honey, which was promoted by María Alejandra Díaz, a member of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly does not cure COVID-19.

Drinking cow urine is always a bad idea. Why would anyone even do that? Who would think of that in the first place? Also, applying cow dung on the body was claimed as a cure but is equally a bad idea. The dung was said to cure coronavirus by Indian politician Swami Chakrapani.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland urged his TV followers to treat COVID-19 as a demon and summon "the wind of God" in a form of exorcism. This practice has not stopped anyone from getting sick.

There was a rumor on Facebook that eating onions was a preventive measure against COVID-19. It was on Facebook, so that must be true. Right? Also the Facebook rumor about boiled ginger was garbage too.

Does drinking alcohol prevent or cure COVID-19? No. Not in any way shape or form.

That's just the warm-up list There is a much longer list of fake cures here. And find a few more at this link.