Driver Shares Video of a Very Slow-Moving Wyoming “Bison Jam”
It's happened before and it will happen again. That you can be sure of. A new video share shows what we refer to as a "bison jam" and it isn't going anywhere (fast) anytime soon.
I can't tell the exact location and it wasn't provided by Cindy Shaffer who dropped this video on Facebook. If I had to guess, I'd say somewhere in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park as that road looks mighty familiar.
If it doesn't look like the bison are in a hurry, that's because they aren't.
As the National Park Service documents, a full-grown bison can run up to 35 miles per hour. In this case, they're choosing not to.
Last summer, you might recall that bison caused a 3-mile traffic jam in Yellowstone. That's not news. It happened then. It happened a couple weeks ago and it will happen multiple times this summer. You can count on it.