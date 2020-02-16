Driving a Truck in the Wyoming Wind is Fun and Easy – Oh Wait
There's a new video share that helps those that don't live here understand that driving a truck in the Wyoming wind can be a challenge.
Twisted Truckers just shared this video on Facebook. Yes, the truck struggle is real.
This reminds me of a very helpful and entertaining video that WYDOT shared a few years ago to try and explain how the Wyoming wind works. Note the part about how cross-winds can blow over trucks.
As for the guy in the pickup truck, we feel your pain, brother. Been there, done that.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app