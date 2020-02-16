Driving a Truck in the Wyoming Wind is Fun and Easy – Oh Wait

There's a new video share that helps those that don't live here understand that driving a truck in the Wyoming wind can be a challenge.

Twisted Truckers just shared this video on Facebook. Yes, the truck struggle is real.

This reminds me of a very helpful and entertaining video that WYDOT shared a few years ago to try and explain how the Wyoming wind works. Note the part about how cross-winds can blow over trucks.

As for the guy in the pickup truck, we feel your pain, brother. Been there, done that.