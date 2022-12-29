SEE: Inside Wyoming’s Wasteland Apocalypse Truck

He calls her - ATOMIC ANNIE!

You'll love these next two videos. TRUST ME!

A few years ago I traveled to Glenrock Wyoming to have a look at a post-apocalyptic costume camper truck named ATOMIC ANNIE!

Her creator is a welder by trade who also makes weapons and suits of armor at his home.

A lot has happened since that first video.

Wyoming's Atomic Annie is now fully functional and touring the region, and the nation.

Have a look inside in the video below.

Then read on to learn more about the truck.

The truck is just for show and camping.

But if a zombie apocalypse happens, well, good to be prepared.

There is even a turret on top with a massive crossbow that actually works.

He’s not a doomsday prepper, he does not believe that a zombie apocalypse coming. He does love Mad Max movies.

Still, should the end times come our way in our lifetime, Travis would be a good guy to know.

He was good enough to take us on a tour of his home and show us his creations.

Below is the video of when we first met Travis and his truck, Annie.

You can see what the truck looked like when he found it and the many steps toward its completion.

I guess we can't think of this truck in miles per gallon.

More like gallons per mile.

He's added a lot of weight to it since he first found the truck in his stepmom's field and inquired about owning it.

One thing is for sure, you don't want to get into a traffic accident with this guy. Travis might not even notice that he's hit you.

Atomic Annie often makes scar show around the region. Keep a watchful eye and you can see her in person.

Travis does not mind letting people crawl around inside.

Follow Travis and Annie on the FaceBook page: Atomic Annie The Wasteland War Rig.

Who Is That Wyoming Girl In That Dusk Rose Thunderbird?