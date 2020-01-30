WYDOT: Snowplow Hit by Commercial Truck on I-80, Driver OK

A WYDOT employee was reported to have minor injuries after the snowplow they were driving was hit by a commercial truck Thursday on I-80 in southern Wyoming.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the commercial truck was injured in the crash.

That crash occurred around 10 a.m. near milepost 148, east of Patrick Draw, where the plow driver was stationed. The two vehicles had been eastbound on I-80.

WYDOT spokeswoman Stephanie Harsha told K2 Radio News shortly before 11 a.m. that the circumstances which led to the crash remained unclear, but the commercial truck struck the snowplow, causing it to overturn.

According to WyoRoad.info, the road surface in the area where the crash occurred was slick in spots with blowing snow Thursday morning.

It was not immediately clear whether traffic citations were being considered in connection with the crash.