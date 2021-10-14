Dry Fall, Wet Spring Predicted for the West

We are all used to the seasonal weather trends of Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall. But there are longer trends that affect us. Periods of drought come every decade or so. Periods of cold can last for years but then we will go through periods of warming as well.

The West has been in a drought for a few years. This is part of a natural trend. That trend should be coming to an end by 2022.

Weather trends here in North America have a lot to do with what happens in the Pacific. As we swap between what is known as La Nina El Nino we will swap from hot and dry to wet and cold.

U.S. Drought Monitor

This is why the west has had a long period of drought. La Nina has a lot to do with the Sun. The Sun has cycles just like the weather does here on Earth. When the Sun is in a calm period we tend to fall into a La Nina effect. That can mean dryer weather, even droughts.

Get our free mobile app

About every 10 years we go through a 2 year La Nina and coincide with the Sun cycles. According to Don Day of Day Weather, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, we are not on the backside of a La Nina. That means we will be coming out of it, soon, but not too soon.

According to past trends, if they hold this time, we will begin the winter season of 2021-2022 a bit warmer and dryer. But that trend will slowly change as we get later into the winter of 2022. At that point, we should slowly be moving back into El Nino. So expect to see a wetter trend by next spring.

So, the bad news for the West is a continued drought situation for the rest of 2021 and into the beginning of 2022.

The good news for the West is that by the spring of 2022 snow and rain will return, and boy do we need it.

Breathtaking Fall Photos From Across Wyoming