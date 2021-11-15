Dwayne Johnson Has to Pee in a Water Bottle When He Goes to the Gym

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Dwayne Johnson's restroom woes, DJ Khaled's new chicken biz and more, below.

Why Dwayne Johnson Has to Pee in a Water Bottle

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently revealed that he has to relieve himself using water bottles during his intense gym workouts. Why? His gym apparently doesn't have a bathroom! See him explain below:

Workers Are Doing Zoom Calls While Under the Influence

Roughly 21 percent of people admit that they've consumed alcohol, smoked weed or done other recreational drugs while working remotely from home this past year. Meanwhile, one in five people say they have even been under the influence while on a video call. (via PR Newswire)

DJ Khaled Launches Chicken Wing Business on Delivery App

DJ Khaled has announced the opening of his own chicken wing business, called Another Wing, which is now available on delivery platforms in over 150 locations. His business is considered a "ghost kitchen," which means there is no storefront. The menu offers bone-in and boneless wings in eight flavors, including "Un Un Un Believable Buffalo," "Don't Quit Nashville Hot," "You Loyal! Lemon Pepper," "Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha" and "They Don't Want You To Win TRUFFALO." (via NY Post)

Dwayne Johnson Pulls Hilarious Billboard Prank on Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson took a page out of Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon's respective prank books when he pulled a hilarious billboard prank on his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds. See for yourself below: