Earthquake Reported 9 Miles East of Wright, Wyoming
The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake east of Wright on Tuesday afternoon.
The Survey says the quake occurred roughly nine miles from the small coal-mining town and was also nine miles underground.
Anyone close enough would have felt the earthquake a few minutes after noon.
It was reported as a magnitude of 3.6.
According to the Richter Magnitude Scale, in order for an earthquake that size to be felt, people have to be in the immediate vicinity.
