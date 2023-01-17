How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden

When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park.

Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides, water rides, dark room rides, and several rollercoasters.

History of Elitch Gardens in Denver, Colorado

Denver's theme park dates back to the original Elitch Gardens (at 38th and Tennyson streets), which opened in 1890 as Elitch's Zoological Gardens. A century later, a new location was established in downtown Denver (1995). The Gutler Family sold their theme park after just one season to Premier Parks who would re-brand the site as Six Flags Elitch Gardens by 1999. That lasted till about 2007. It has been Elitch Gardens since then.

How Many Rides are at Elitch Gardens?

There are about 40 attractions in all at Denver's Elitch Gardens. A single-day ticket for an adult costs around $50.

Thrill rides include the Brain Drain, Hollywood & Vine, Sling Shot, Star Flyer, Tower of Doom, Turn of the Century, and XLR8R.

Family Rides at the park include the Big Wheel, Carousel, Dragon Wing, Meow Wolf Kaleidescape, Rockin Tug, Sea Dragon, Spider, Tea Cups, Tilt-a-whirl, and Troika.

Kid's Rides include Al's Big Rig Trucking Co, Ballon Race, Crazy Bus, Ding Dong Dock, E.G. Express, Jumpin Jack, Kids Spin, Magic Bikes, Magic House, and Sunflower Swings.

Water Rides at Elitch Gardens include Disaster Canyon and Shipwreck Falls.

Island Kingdom Water Park opened at the entrance of Elitch Gardens during the Six Flags run. During the summer, admission to the water park is included with admission to Elitch Gardens. Island Kingdom is home to Acapulco Cliff Dive, Cannonball Falls, Castaway Creek, Commotion Ocean, Gangplanks, Hook's Lagoon, the Paradise Pipeline, Sun Plunge, and Splashdown.

How Many Roller Coasters are at Elitch Gardens?

There are five fun, fast, adult rollercoasters and one kiddie coaster at Elitch Gardens. Scroll through the photos below to get a look at each one. Have you been on all six rides? The joke is they are never actually all working at the same time. If you have been on the coasters at Elitch Gardens, be sure to open our station app and tell us which ride was your favorite.

