ESPNU Will Be Honoring 20 Years Of The CNFR With New Tribute Show

COVID-19 has caused a lot of heartbreak over the last six months.

One of the first major events in Casper to be canceled was this year's College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).

Local businesses were hit hard with the cancelation, but their disappointment was nothing compared to the athletes, coaches, and their families...not to mention those of us that attend this event annually.

Part of what makes the CNFR unlike any other event is the chance to see raw fresh talent.

Those cowboys and cowgirls leave it all out in the dirt of the arena, and their determination to win and heart is unmatched.

ESPNU must have realized how much the world was missing the CNFR and decided to create a new CNFR Tribute Show that airs tonight (August 12, 2020) at 6 pm EST and 11 pm EST.

This Tribute Show covers the last 20 years of the CNFR and will highlight the athletes with clips and interviews.

The show promises to also showcase Casper, not just the city but its people as well.

Just in case you need help with the math, the show will air 4 PM MST and 9 PM MST.

While you're waiting you can watch this vintage video from the CNFR in 2010 to get yourself all fired up and ready.

Do you have some pictures or memories of the CNFR from years ago?

We'd love to hear or see them.

