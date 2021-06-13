CNFR Is Back In Casper and on ESPN

The Ford Wyoming Center will be rocking all week long with the College National Finals Rodeo June 13 - June 19. To buy tickets, visit the SinclairTix.com

For over 20 years, Casper has been where champions have been made and after a year off, the excitement level is high. If you've noticed an increase in traffic and more (than normal) horse trailers, cowboys and cowgirls in town, that's why. With over 400 athletes in town, there will be lots of action to watch. It's exciting to think the next rodeo champion could be one of these College Rodeo stars.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

This year ESPN has elected to expand their coverage of the CNFR with all of the action Tuesday (June 15) - Saturday (June 19) on ESPN 3 which is available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com on your computer and on your streaming devices. ESPNU will also be producing 2 shows to air later this summer which will feature in-depth interviews, performances and the chaps being crowned! The CNFR Official Facebook page said to be aware of bogus links being shared.

CAUTION FANS****Do NOT trust any of the links being shared on our page to view livestreams of the CNFR. The only official stream will be for Tuesday through Saturday through ESPN.

To add to the excitement, the CNFR welcomes Country Singer Lucas Hoge for a free concert immediately following rodeo action on Friday night June 18th just outside the Ford Wyoming Center.

We're excited to welcome the CNFR, Cowboys, Cowgirls and all the fans back to Casper for the 2021 CNFR Finals Rodeo. A complete schedule of activities going on this week can be found here at the official schedule page.