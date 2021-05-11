New ‘Visit Casper’ Video Showcases Why CNFR Calls Casper Home

We are so glad that events are coming back to Casper. After over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and being quarantined way longer than we hoped, we are overjoyed that the College National Finals Rodeo is coming back to the new crowned Ford Wyoming Center.

The official Visit Casper Instagram account shared the following inspirational video along with a caption that read:

For over 20 years, the College National Finals Rodeo has called Casper home. @officialcnfr is not only a celebration of western lifestyle and tradition... it’s where champions are made.

Two decades of College National Finals Rodeo tradition will be celebrated and you can enjoy it firsthand. Tickets are still available at www.fordwyomingcenter.com, but you also still have a chance to win your way in to the CNFR Finals on Saturday, June 19th. Click here for the full details on how to win a pair of tickets.