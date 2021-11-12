Everything Announced on Disney+ Day

If you weren’t glued to Twitter all morning on Disney+ Day here is what you missed: Announcements of a couple dozen films and shows all coming to the streaming service in the years ahead. There are Marvel shows about Marvel Zombies and Echo, a revival of the classic ’90s X-Men animated series, a new live-action Pinocchio, TV shows for Tiana and Cars, and the first sneak peek at the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Here’s the full list of everything announced today as part of Disney+ Day:

Cheaper by the Dozen: Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff announce that their reimagining of the hit family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be coming to Disney+ in March 2022.

Disenchanted: Stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share that “Disenchanted,” the sequel to the hit film “Enchanted,” will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Writer and producer Jeff Kinney reveals all-new key art for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The animated adventure starts streaming December 3, 2021 on Disney+.

Rodrick Rules: Jeff Kinney announces that a second animated film from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series will be coming to Disney+. “Rodrick Rules” will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers: John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, stars of the upcoming hybrid live-action/CG animated feature based on everyone’s favorite animated chipmunks, unveil teaser art for the new movie streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2022.

Better Nate Than Ever: Based on the book by Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever” will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2022. The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic, premiering Fall 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

Pinocchio: Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. “Pinocchio” premieres on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild: Simon Pegg is back as Buck in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” an all-new movie, premiering January 28, 2022 on Disney+. View the teaser trailer that features Buck, Crash & Eddie and a few new friends as they go on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination here.

Sneakerella: Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella.” Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. “Sneakerella” premieres exclusively on Disney+ on February 18, 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: It’s time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.

The Spiderwick Chronicles: Disney+ announced a new live-action series, "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

Baymax!: Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series. “Baymax,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

Zootopia+: Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia+,” a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Tiana: Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, “Tiana,” coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.

Intertwined (Entrelazados): “Disney Intertwined” (“Entrelazados”), the first Disney+ Original Series produced in Latin America, is now available on the streaming service. In the series, Allegra is ready to change the past in order to reach her dream.

Cars on the Road: Larry the Cable Guy reveals the title of Pixar’s upcoming “Cars” series: “Cars on the Road.” Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.

Win or Lose: Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series “Win or Lose,” coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of “Win or Lose” highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Echo: a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in “Hawkeye.”

Ironheart: a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Harkness: a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.” Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer.

Secret Invasion: a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: a special written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn.

X-MEN ‘97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.

What If…? (Season 2): the second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If...?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

I Am Groot: a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore.

Marvel Zombies: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews.

Willow: From the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm series “Willow,” Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast, including Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Amar Chadha Patel (“The Third Day”) and Dempsey Bryk (“The Birch”). “Willow” premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and director Deborah Chow share an exclusive look at the series with behind-the-scenes footage and concept art. The Disney+ Original Series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres on Disney+ in 2022.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett: Celebrate the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, in a special look for “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” now streaming on Disney+.

Welcome to Earth: Explore Earth’s greatest wonders with Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world in the new trailer for “Welcome to Earth,” the six-part original series from National Geographic streaming December 8, 2021.

America The Beautiful: Visit the spacious skies, the amber waves of grain, and the purple mountain majesties in the new trailer for “America The Beautiful,” a new six-part series streaming on Disney+ in 2022.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth: See Chris Hemsworth discover the full potential of the human body in the trailer debut for “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.” The six-part Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic starts streaming in 2022.

