Get Ready for the Thrilling Return of Dwarfanators to Casper

The "baddest lil show" is coming back to Casper at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds to close out this month.

Earlier today (Thursday, May 23rd, 2024), the official Dwarfanators Facebook page posted the updated Wyoming schedule with a graphic and a caption that read:

WYOMING!!!!! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience as we bring you an electrifying night of high-flying action, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments! Join us for an incredible wrestling show that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat!

Don't miss your chance to witness the excitement live! Join us for the thrill of live professional wrestling! General admission and Ringside tickets are still available, so grab yours before they're gone! #dwarfanators #wrestling #dwarfwrestling

https://dwarfanators.com/

If you've never had a chance to see them the live, the official Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling (or EDW), website states:

Center Stage Entertainment brings to you the Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling! As we are one of the best dwarf wrestling shows in the business and we are ready to put on a show you’ll never forget. While some call it midget wrestling but we call it Dwarfanators wrestling! Whether you’re looking for laughs or thrills, our show has it all. Our micro or dwarf wrestlers are incredibly athletic and consistently put on a great show that is sure to entertain. We have been entertaining for over ten years, selling out shows in event centers, arenas, casinos and nightclubs. The EDW is an International Group that draws anywhere from 500 to 3,000 people worldwide.

Last year's show was a big hit and this year's show looks to be even bigger. No pun intended.

