Finn Jones Reveals Plan For ‘Iron Fist’ Season 3

Disney’s creation of its own streaming service, and its decision to have Marvel Studios create television shows as well as movies, doomed the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows Marvel Television had previously created for Netflix. Six different series were all wrapped up in a matter of months, despite their large audiences and unresolved storylines. None of the shows went beyond three seasons. Fans are still hanging on those metaphorical cliffs.

Of course, the people making those shows, didn’t know they were done after three seasons or less; they assumed the shows would continue and were planning accordingly. In fact, Iron Fist star Finn Jones recently told Collider he and showrunner M. Raven Metzner were “sure” there was going to be a third season, and had already planned the whole thing out. Jones even shared some of the details for what they had in mind for Danny Rand and Colleen Wing:

It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his shit, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship.

Jones also called the Iron Fist’s early cancelation “horrible” and compared it to “the death of a friend or a close family member.” Jones, who previously appeared on Game of Thrones, can now be seen as Samuel Bowles on Apple’s Dickinson series. Its second season was released last month on Apple TV+.