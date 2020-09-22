Fire Destroys Home in North Casper; No Injuries Reported

A fire destroyed a home and damaged a neighboring single-family residence in north Casper late Monday night, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to the home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street where they found large amounts of fire and smoke.

They deployed hose lines, contained the fire and stopped its spread to the residence next door.

Six units, the on-duty battalion chief, chief officers, and the on-call fire investigator responded to the incident. Other responding agencies included Casper police, an ambulance from the Wyoming Medical Center, city solid waste personnel, and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy

The occupants of the building of the fire’s origin were displaced due to extensive fire and smoke damage, and they received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund, and the Natrona County Red Cross.

The residence next door was uninhabited.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department said smoke alarms save lives.

Test every smoke alarm in your home, and replace the batteries if indicated. Make sure everyone in your home understands the sound of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

Newer smoke alarms are designed with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries, and are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm immediately. For smoke alarms that do not have non-replaceable batteries, start or continue a yearly replacement plan.

