Forest Service: You Can Have Campfires in the Bighorns Again

There's good news for campers in the wake of a winter storm that moved through Wyoming early this week.

Campfires will be permitted in the Bighorn National Forest.

"Recent precipitation and cooler temperatures have reduced the fire danger to moderate," forest officials said in a press release.

Stage one restrictions were implemented July 20 in response to hot and dry conditions when fire danger was rated as extreme.

Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said hot weather is likely to return next weekend. While that means it's possible to get those end-of-summer/early fall camping trips in, campers are urged to remain vigilant.

"[W]e should not become complacent," Johnson said. "The security of campfires remains the single largest factor in issuing restrictions. Please make sure your campfires are out and always leave someone in attendance of them.

"We'll have warm and dry days into the fall season."

The forest service says abandoned campfires were a major factor in the decision to implement fire restrictions.