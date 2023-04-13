Could You Spend A Night Alone At The Top Of Wyoming’s Bighorns?

Would you be afraid to hike up to one of Wyoming's highest points, alone?

What about spending the night there, all alone?

There is a reason it's called Lake Solitude.

But are you really alone?

There would be no humans around.

But what else is out there?

Never say never... I couldn't resist a solo overnight backpacking trip to Lake Solitude in the Bighorn Mountains. I was prepared to feel nervous about being alone in the wilderness, but I still wasn't ready for the heart-stopping encounter I had during this experience. (Tamora Rose).

Tamora's video is a fun an honest adventure by someone who is curious and want to push her personal boundaries.

Enjoy the video of her trip, below.

The Lake Solitude and Misty Moon Loop begins and ends near the town of Hyattsville, located just west of the Bighorn National Forest, about 40 miles from Worland.

It's about a 16.9-mile walk and can be done in one day with an early start. But at that distance most people make it an overnight trip.

You can learn more about the trail, plus download a hiking map, from AllTrails.com.

Some of us would have no problem sleeping alone at that high altitude.

Some of us would see it as a wonderful adventure.

She did see some wildlife that frightened her. That was the worst of it.

attachment-Tamora Rose youtube bighorn mountains 2 loading...

Imagine what the stars looked like up there.

By the way, if you do a trip like this, forget cell service.

On the way back she did come across a moose in the middle of the trail. A big one. She got off the trail and waited for it to loose interest in her and walk away. That's a big animal. It left her a little shaken.

The Bison Secret Of Thermopolis Wyoming Thermopolis has so much to offer. The Wind River Canyon. River Rafting Fly Fishing WORLD FAMOUS HOT SPRINGS! Unique Shops. Dinosaur Bone Hunting. Dinosaur Museum.

Did you know about the Thermopolis buffalo pasture?