WATCH: Helicopter Drops Water on Fire in Bighorns; Update

On-the-ground video taken Wednesday afternoon shows a helicopter dropping water on a fire that's currently burning in the Bighorn National Forest.

The Freeze Out Fire burning west of Dayton remains at 10 acres.

National Forest officials said on Facebook that lines have held on the fire despite firefighters battling 20+ mph winds. They are continuing to utilize bucket drops to help ground crews in securing the fire's edge.

Several Forest Service roads in the area remain closed.