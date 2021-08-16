Critical Fire Conditions Occurring In Much Of Wyoming

Critical fire weather is occurring in much of the Cowboy State, the National Weather Service announced Monday evening.

Much of Wyoming is under a red flag warning effective through 9 p.m. Tuesday. Impacted areas include:

Fremont County

Hot Springs County

Park County

Sweetwater County

Uinta County

Lincoln County

Sublette County

Natrona County

Johnson County

Washakie County

Campbell County

Crook County

Weston County

Big Horn County

Sheridan County

According to the advisory, many of the impacted areas could see dry thunderstorms along with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring or will occur in the immediate future. Essentially, a red flag warning means conditions for wildfire are ideal.