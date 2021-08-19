LOOK: Dramatic Photos Show Fire Near Wyoming Border

Crews have gained significant ground on two wildfires that threatened communities near the Wyoming-Montana border.

According to the incident management website, InciWeb, containment on the Richard Spring Fire has grown to 82%. Meanwhile, containment on the Lame Deer Fire is at 85%.

At one point, the fires forced the evacuation of several communities in southern Montana.

Get our free mobile app

The fires are 170,848 and 5,427 acres in size, respectively.

Authorities advise the public that US 212 reopened to all traffic on Wednesday. Motorists should remain alert for emergency vehicles and livestock in the area.

According to the fact sheet, an incident meteorologist predicted widespread showers Thursday night with more isolated showers heading into Friday. That met with a combination of high humidity and cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s should significantly hinder fire behavior.

Meanwhile, crews are beginning to coordinate with landowners to identify and plan for cleaning up areas where firefighters worked th suppress the fire.

As of Thursday's update, 12 secondary structures had been lost in the fires.