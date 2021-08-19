Casper’s Newest Food Truck: The Hangry Dog

Every time a new food option emerges in Casper, it is a reason to rejoice.

Enter The Hangry Dog. It's the latest local food truck, which specializes in bacon-wrapped, specialty hot dogs.

Get our free mobile app

I had the chance to speak with owner Kimberly Ireland. Of her new business venture, this is what she had to say:

My husband and I took a vacation and ate at a hot dog joint that was awesome and we decided that we wanted to open up something in Casper where we could offer some good hot dogs to the people of Casper. We tossed around some different ideas and finally decided to do a food truck. We have been long time lovers of food trucks and the atmosphere and variety that they offer, and decided that we wanted to give Casper another choice with our epic dogs (we like to call them epic instead of gourmet). We do an all beef bacon wrapped dog that is grilled and then topped off with some classic and some unique toppings. We have a dog that will satisfy all of our customers, including the BYOD (Build Your Own Dog) where you can put as many or as little toppings on it that you want. Our motto is "Come Hangry, Leave Happy".

If you haven't had a chance to try them out yet, make sure to follow their official Facebook page (found here), for upcoming events and locations.

Kimberly Ireland

Kimberly Ireland

Kimberly Ireland

Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now