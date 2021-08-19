Walker Hayes Concert Canceled for Wyoming State Fair

According to a press release, the Walker Hayes concert set for the Wyoming State Fair on Friday, August 20th has been canceled due to an illness 'in the touring party'.

The Walker Hayes show set the following night in Watertown, SD has also been canceled.

Tickets purchased for the show either online or at the gate will be refunded automatically to the card used for the original purchase. If you have purchased your ticket with cash, you can also get your refund by taking your tickets to the Wyoming State Fair main office, which is located at 400 West Center Street in Douglas, WY. Cash refunds will be available starting on Monday, August 23rd.

All other events scheduled for the Wyoming State Fair are still set to go on as scheduled. That includes two nights of PRCA rodeos, demolition derby, exhibits, shopping and more. You can still purchase tickets for the Wyoming State Fair by clicking on the link provided here.

Walker Hayes isn't the only act having to cancel shows due to an illness in their band. Ian Munsick also canceled his performances set for this week at Headwaters Country Jam for Thursday night and at David Street Station set for Saturday night due to a recent positive Covid test within his road team.

Garth Brooks also canceled his remaining tour dates for 2021 due to the growing rates of Covid-19 throughout the nation. Other concert promoters like Live Nation will begin requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test for Covid, beginning on October 4th.

