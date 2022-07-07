Update as of 2:30 p.m.

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office told K2 Radio News that the wildland fire in Natrona County, now being called the 'Reid Canyon Fire' has been contained.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Deputies have cleared the scene and fire crews will remain on-scene for the time being to continue monitoring.

*****

Update as of 2:15 p.m.

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the 'Reid Canyon Fire,' telling K2 Radio News that while there have been no injuries reported thus far, one family has been displaced due to their home being lost in the fire.

Grogan also stated that a thunderstorm is incoming to the area and that first responders have reported seeing lightning.

She also said that 25-30 have been burned thus far.

*****

Update as of 1:45 p.m.

According to Kiera Grogan, the Natrona County Fire District has named this fire the 'Reid Canyon Fire.'

Grogan stated that the fire is in in the 7900 block of Natrona Rd., on the west side, at the base of Pine Mountain.

*****

Update as of 1:30 p.m.

NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan has told K2 Radio News that "At this point in time, an estimated 20-25 acres [are burning]."

She stated that crews are still working on containment and that residents are still being evacuated.

"Dependent on the direction of winds, as winds continue to change, deputies are covering areas and advising evacuation," she stated.

*****

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has reported that another wildland fire has been ignited in Natrona County.

"Natrona County First Responders are currently on scene of a reported wildland fire near Natrona Rd. in the western part of Natrona County off of Highway 20-26," Grogan told K2 Radio News. "Deputies have began evacuating residents as of 12:00 p.m. Please avoid the area of Natrona Road and Pine Mountain at this time."

The Natrona County Fire District has corroborated the report, writing that "fire units are on scene fighting the fire. Please avoid the area and do not park along the highway or enter the area. This is an evolving incident. We will update as more information becomes available."

Responding agencies include the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming chapter of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Natrona County Fire District, the Bar Nunn Fire Department, and Natrona County Road and Bridge.

K2 Radio News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.