Get Paid To Visit Parks & Drink Beer (NOT KIDDING)

How would you like to make a living visiting America's most amazing parks and drinking beer?

WANTED: Travel CEO. Get a state of the art travel van for the gig. The job pays $50,000 per pay check, and plenty of beers for the weekend. You'll be allowed to bring someone with you so you won't get lonely. Gas money included.

THE AD READS AS FOLLOWS: "In partnership with the National Park Foundation, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is looking for the ideal applicant to fill a new role that entails living in a state-of-the-art van with a plus one, exploring beautiful national parks throughout the United States, and capturing their travels with photos."

You can apply for Chief Exploration Officer by visiting the company's website and filling out the official application.

Obviously you must be at least 21 years or older to be eligible. Make sure to take a good selfie. Submit that photo and make sure that it showcases nature in the background. They want to see your skills using the #PureGoldCEO hashtag.

This job is for a six-month term at $50,000 USD.