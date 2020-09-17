Julia Louis-Dreyfus Explains Why Celebrities Move To Jackson

An article in Shobiz Cheat Sheet asks the question, "Why are so many celebrities moving to Jackson Hole, Wyoming?"

"Stars from Seinfeld‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Harrison Ford have made Jackson Hole, Wyoming their home. What’s drawing them to the area? Here to answer Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s question is Realtor Latham Jenkins," says the Cheat Sheet.

In a recent article they asked actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to explain why she thinks the move is happening.

This is not a big city after all, and someone in the acting profession needs to keep constant connections to keep their career going.

Julia explained: "We might be a remote mountain community, but this small town has no shortage of things to do. There are multiple cultural organizations, such as the National Museum of Wildlife Art, Grand Teton Music Festival, Center for the Arts, TedXJacksonHole, and the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival. Traveling artists and groups like the New York City Ballet and world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform here on a regular basis. Jackson Hole has more non-profits per capita than almost any other community."

She went on to explain that the Jackson Hole version of a traffic jam is a moose taking it's time crossing the highway.

She pointed out that most celebrities own a second home in Jackson. Only a few have decided to make Wyoming their permanent residence.

Also, while celebrities enjoy the town of Jackson, most also enjoy getting away from the press and the fans for a while, which is why they buy so much property around them.

You can read the full interview with her more in-depth explanation here - at Showbiz Cheat Sheat.