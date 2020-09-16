Authorities said there were no injuries from the use of an exploding target Wednesday night on Natrona County land south of the Valley Hills Subdivision near Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said Wednesday evening.

'It is under investigation but there is no danger to the public," Dane Andersen said.

The boom was heard in the neighborhood of the Wyoming Medical Center.

At this time, it is a law enforcement matter, but Andersen said he didn't know if it was involving the Casper Police Department or the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The area initially appeared to be South Poplar Street and the end of Wolf Creek Road, he said.

At 8:43 p.m., the Casper Fire-EMS Department issued this statement on its Facebook page:

"At 7:40 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units responded to the area south of the Valley Hills subdivision for a report of a loud explosion. Shortly after, a report of a Wildland Fire was received in the area directly south of the Wolf Creek subdivision.

"Multiple Casper Fire-EMS units responded to both areas. FIrefighters investigating determined that persons had been shooting at an exploding target. The discharge of the firearm and the exploding target all occurred outside of the city limits. After determining that there were no injuries, no fire, and no damage at both incidents, Casper Fire-EMS units returned to service after turning the findings over to law enforcement.

"Again, we can confirm - there is NO fire, NO injuries, and NO damage related to this incident.

"Please continue to follow this page for accurate information related to Casper Fire-EMS activities - and invite your friends and family to do the same!"

