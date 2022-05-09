New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the Worst States to Be a Police Officer

Working in law enforcement is already a herculean undertaking, but the added effects of having to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, has definitely made the job more extreme these last two years.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer". Unfortunately, Wyoming was in near the bottom, ranking at 40th overall.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub compared all fifty states and the District of Columbia across thirty key indicators of police-friendliness, in order to determine the best (and worst) states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career.

Here's how the Cowboy State measured up in a few of those key components:

Opportunity & Competition - 43rd

Law Enforcement Training Requirements - 22nd

Job Hazards & Protection - 40th

The study also stated:

How well officers are compensated varies from place to place, though, as does the quality of their work environment. Officers are more likely to be attracted to police departments that steer clear of scandal and corruption and that are transparent with their communities.

One thing that can be said about Wyoming, is the is general higher level of respect for the uniform. Considering how heavily armed the entire state is too, you wouldn't always assume that would be the case.

With all of recent high-profile police brutality cases around the country, it is a breathe of fresh air to not have that type of issue in the great state of Wonderful Wyoming.

Historical "Sheridan Inn" Is Now for Sale