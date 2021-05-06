Police Activity Closes Major Routes In Casper; Avoid These Areas

Heavy law enforcement activity in east-central Casper has forced the closure of major routes on Thursday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said in a text message Thursday morning that Interstate 25 is closed northbound from Bryan Stock Trail to Center Street and F Street is closed from Beverly to Elma.

Several side streets in the area are also closed.

Ladd added to allow for additional time in your morning commute and to avoid the area.

She said more information will be released Thursday morning.