PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487

These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations.

One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than an acre. The Highway 487 was closed for a period of time as a precaution but has since reopened. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire, according to a press release from Natrona County Fire District.

