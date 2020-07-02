Wyoming Fireworks Show Ignites Accidentally, Injuring Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening when an entire fireworks show ignited unintentionally in southeastern Wyoming.

The firefighter was treated and released from a Torrington hospital. The Wyoming State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted to conduct an investigation.

The Torrington Volunteer Fire Department says the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Wednesday as eight of its members were preparing the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display in a building at Pioneer Park.

As firefighters were loading fireworks into mortar tubes, one firework exploded, causing the entire fireworks show to go off.

They evacuated the area and started fighting the flames. The injured firefighter was taken to the emergency room at Torrington Community Hospital.

Many Torrington residents who heard the large explosion took to social media in an effort to determine the source Wednesday night.

Assisting in suppressing the fire were members of the Lingle Volunteer Fire Department, Yoder Volunteer Fire Department, Veteran Volunteer Fire Department, Torrington Police Department, Goshen County Emergency Management, Torrington Emergency Management and the Goshen County Fire Warden.