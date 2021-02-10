Gina Carano Done on ‘The Mandalorian’ After ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

For two seasons on Disney+, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune has been one of the key supporting players on The Mandalorian, making repeated appearances on a show where most characters not named The Mandalorian come and go quickly. There were even rumors that Carano would play a role on one of the Mandalorian spinoffs that Lucasfilm announced late last year. But that all seems to be done now, following a series of controversial posts on social media.

Carano’s Twitter account has drawn a lot of negative attention for the past several years, with the star tweeting frequently about all sorts of controversial topics. For a while, Lucasfilm remained quiet on the subject, even as Carano took increasingly vocal stances on a variety of topics like voter fraud and wearing masks to protect oneself from the coronavirus. In recent days, Carano made a post comparing the treatment of Republicans in America to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, and one claiming that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. (The former was later deleted, but the latter remains posted on her Twitter account as of this writing.) Eventually the hashtag “#FireGinaCarano” began trending today.

It seems Lucasfilm finally had enough, issuing a statement tonight that read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s source, “[Lucasfilm] have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.” Their sources also confirmed the rumors that Carano was set to star on “her own show,” but that plans to announce it during Disney’s December investor presentation were called off because of her behavior and tweets. So remember everyone: Never tweet.