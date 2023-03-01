‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Is Now on Disney+

The Mandalorian is back.

As of early this morning Season 3 of the hit Star Wars show has begun. The season premiere is now available on Disney+.

Dubbed “The Apostate,” the episode — the 17th “chapter” overall in The Mandalorian saga — was directed by Mandalorian veteran Rick Famuyiwa and written by series creator Jon Favreau. The title refers to the fact that Din Djarin removed his helmet on the previous season of the show, which means he has violated “The Creed” of the Mandalorian order. Therefore, he has been cast out of his Mandalorian sect. The only way he can redeem himself, according to tradition is by bathing himself in holy water on the planet Mandalore. But the planet has long since been destroyed. So that sets up the layers of quests Din will need to accomplish on this season. He’ll need to figure out a way back to Mandalore, and he’ll need help finding these mythical waters buried beneath the surface — if they are still intact at all.

The Season 3 premiere includes return appearances from Carl Weathers’ Greeef Karga and Katee Sackhoff as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze. There’s also a surprising appearance from a figure from Din Djarin’s past who appeared to be dead. I’ll let you discover that one for yourself. And, of course, Grogu, better known to his merchandisers as Baby Yoda, is back with Mando — although you need to have watched The Book of Boba Fett to understand why, since they went their separate ways in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. Favreau co-wrote the entire season with producer Dave Filoni and writer Noah Kloor. There are seven weekly episodes left in Season 3.

