Give Me Star Wars, But Make It Western…DONE

I love the internet.

It is such a wonderful resource for finding completely amazing talented people I never would have known about otherwise.

For example, Don Sanders.

His voice talent is phenomenal, and I think it's safe to say that the world would be a better place if he was in charge of making all the "your car warranty is about to expire" telemarketer calls.

In this TikTok video, Sanders uses his fabulous voice talent to read the beginning script of "Star Wars", but he does it in a Cowboy Poetry style that is nothing short of epic.

Well, that was amazing, right?

I think I need to have him saying "death star" as my new ring tone.

Or perhaps find a way to see if he'll do an announcement or two for the morning show?

He DOES have a series where he reads people's TikTok bios...maybe he'll read mine?

Don if this somehow makes it to you, use our My Country Mobile App to do a shout out so we can play your voice on air, it's worth a try right ;)