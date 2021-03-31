Annual ‘Oil City Gumbo Cookoff’ Scheduled for June

Whether you want to show off your cooking skills or you just just want sample all the deliciousness, the Oil City Gumbo Cookoff is the place to be.

Get our free mobile app

The Annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off benefitting the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. Gates open at 11:00 am, gumbo tasting will begin at 11:30 am, with the awards at 3:30 pm.

To enter a team to cook in the gumbo cookoff, visit www.wyofcc.com. Teams can prepare a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo or both. $175 for one or $225 for both. Teams get $25 off if they register prior to May 1st, 2021.

Vendor booths are also available.

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021

WHERE: Central Wyoming Fairgrounds

COST: $10 entry fee, kids 6 & under free, veterans $5 with Military ID.

For more details, visit Wyoming Foundation of Cancer Care website (www.wyofcc.com), or visit the official Facebook event page here.

Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper