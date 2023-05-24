Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care Hosting Annual ‘Oil City Gumbo Cookoff’ This June

Coming up on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, is the annual "Oil City Gumbo Cookoff", hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.

This year, in addition to the open air gumbo competition, there will also be a beer garden, live music and lots of venders.

The official "WFCC Gumbo Cook-Off" Facebook event page states:

️This year's Oil City Gumbo Cook-off benefitting the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

11am - Gates open

11:30 Let the gumbo tasting begin!

3:30 Award Ceremony

While you sample and search for the best gumbo you can also shop local vendors, grab a beer and listen to live music! It's an event you don't want to miss!

$10 Entry Fee

Children 6 and Under FREE

Veterans $5 with military ID

We are looking for new teams!

To learn more or sign your team up simply go to wyofcc.com!

Cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo, or BOTH!

$175 for one or $225 for both.

Keep in mind, there's also the free "WFFCC Gumbo Cook-Off's Meat & Greet" the night before the actual cookoff.

The official Facebook event page states:

Please join us for a night of delicious food, drinks, team auction and LIVE music!

6:00- Dinner is served!

6:30- Learn more about this year's gumbo teams and join in on the Calcutta auction!

7:00- Enjoy dessert and drinks and a live performance by Sarah Carper.

️️We would love to see our community come together for this event and the best part is . . . it's all free!

Both days are sure to be fun and full of great food and awesome music.

