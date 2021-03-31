It’s Official: Whataburger is Coming to Colorado

Okay, this story has totally made my day. When I lived in Florida, there was a Whataburger not too far from where I worked and I still miss it to this day nearly eight years later.

The Texas-based burger chain has announced that they will be expanding into the state of Colorado. The location for the first Colorado Whataburger appears to be in the Colorado Springs area according to the Gazette. The Whataburger will be a 3,751 square foot restaurant built in the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex. This location is east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway in the northern part of Colorado Springs.

Get our free mobile app

The first Colorado Whataburger location would be a short distance from In-N-Out which came to the state of Colorado last year. Construction on the Colorado Springs Whataburger location will begin in the summer with an expected opening date to be in the fall. No official word on how many Whataburger locations will be coming to Colorado as of yet.

Some of my personal favorites from Whataburger's menu include the Patty Melt, the regular Whataburger, and my all-time favorite, the Bacon and Cheese Whataburger with grilled Jalapenos. Of course, their fries are spectacular, especially with their signature spicy ketchup. As you can probably tell, I am a huge fan, and will more than likely make the drive down from Northern Colorado to Whataburger during its opening weekend.

Source: Gazette

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Rated Restaurants In Greeley