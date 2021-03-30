Casper Jersey Mike’s Donating 100% of Sales to Charity on March 31st

Today is the perfect to get your sandwich fix and help out a local Wyoming charity.

Wondering what to eat and like helping others? Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs today (Wednesday, March 31st, 2021), and grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup. Anyway you slice it, 100% of your purchase will go to charity.

That’s right – on March 31st, the hardworking teams at the two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Casper will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.

WHO: All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On March 31 Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!

WHEN: Wednesday, March 31, 2021– All day!

WHERE: The Jersey Mike’s restaurants located at 3095 Talon Drive and 4851 E. 2nd Street in Casper.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.