Natrona County Arrest Log (3/29/21 – 3/30/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austin Barba -- hold for probation and parole.

Andrew Bryson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Desiree Cady -- fail to comply (x2).

Christina Counts -- fail to appear (x4), criminal warrant.

Jerald Friday -- public intoxication.

Richard Gemar -- hold for probation and parole.

Nathan Gomez -- criminal warrant.

Kari Goodman -- controlled substance possession (x3).

Joseph Grant -- serve jail time.

Jimmie Herron -- serve jail time.

Guillermo Huerta -- fail to comply, driving while license suspended, marijuana possession.

Andrew Lovelady -- hold for probation and parole.

Marshall Mayhan -- resisting arrest.

Kevin McElmury -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Aaron Pacheco -- hold for probation and parole.

Chelcie Thorson -- driving without an interlock device, controlled substance possession.

Paul Trawick -- serve jail time.

