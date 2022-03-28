Glenrock's Town Square has been full of activity over the last few months, and as we draw closer to Summertime the project is approaching completion.

The official grand opening will occur on June 3rd (stay tuned for more details about this event) just in time for the town of Glenrock to enjoy all that this space has to offer.

As I recently walked through the worksite with Randy Rumpler, the Public Works Director of the town of Glenrock, it was clear that this space is going to be a blessing to Glenrock families.

The space is similar to David Street Station in Casper but is around double the size.

At this time there are at least two planned large parking lots in addition to street parking, which will make this space even more accessible.

A Look At The Glenrock Town Square March 2022 Take a look at the Glenrock Town Square as it looks on March 2022 and get ready for the grand opening on June 3rd

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming have also invested in creating a new space for the Glenrock Club Kids right next to the Town Square.

The Town Square is located in the center of Glenrock, behind the Higgins Hotel about a block from the four-way stop.

The town is trying to keep costs of skate rental and even rental of the meeting/activity room to a minimum to make is accessible for everyone.

I cannot wait for this addition to our family fun this Summer, and I can't wait to see my kids screaming and running through the splash park with their friends.

