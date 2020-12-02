Glenrock “Town Square” Begins Construction In One Month

Glenrock is a small town, with a population that hovers around 2,500.

It's a close-knit community where you can still find kids riding bikes through the streets in the Summer, and the town park and small rec center are a popular place for kids and their parents to hang out year-round.

As one of those parents, I've found myself wishing that we had more places that our entire family can enjoy, especially our teenagers and tweens.

Thanks to the hard work of our town council it looks like my wish is going to become a reality.

As of the first of the year, Glenrock's "Town Square" will begin construction.

Caspar Building Systems was awarded the contract for the construction of the project.

This 4.5 Million dollar project (money was pulled from the town's reserves) will offer year-round family-friendly activities for the entire community and will be located between Birch and Aspen right on 5th Street.

The project will include:

Splash Pad (with seating and shaded areas)

Multiple Parking areas

Basketball Court that transitions to Ice Skating Rink in the Winter

Volleyball Court

Playground

Fire Boulders (fire pits)

Stage

Building: Bathrooms, Deck Overlooking Stage, and rentable Activity Room

Space allocated for future Boys and Girls Club building

The "Town Square" project was designed by CEPI and below is a look at the full plans.

CEPI

The cost to use this facility is free (other than ice skate rentals in the Winter).

I don't know about you but this is definitely something that my family and I are looking forward to!