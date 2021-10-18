Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff After Powell’s Death

Announced in a press release, Governor Mark Gordon, following a proclamation by President Joe Biden, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of General Colin Powell, who died on Monday at the age of 84.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on October 22.

Get our free mobile app

Powell's family announced that he had died due to COVID-19 complications, while noting that he was fully vaccinated.

Powell suffered various health complications, including multiple myeloma, a type of cancer which can make the COVID-19 vaccine less effective, and Parkinson's.

Biden's proclamation said: